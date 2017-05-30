Papaye Honours Daily Guide, Others

Entertainment sub Editor,Clifford Owusu takes an award on behalf of Daily Guide

Ghana’s premier total food care company, Papaye Fast Foods Limited (PFFL), has honoured 56 long serving members of staff of the company, including the DAILY GUIDE, at a durbar organised to climax activities marking its silver jubilee celebrations.

The DAILY GUIDE, among other media houses, received a certificate and a plaque, while the staff of the company who have served for five, 10, 15 and 20 years each received certificates and undisclosed amounts of money.

In addition, each of the winners who served for 10, 15 and 20 years received flat screen television sets, double door fridges and chest freezers.

The colourful event was held last Saturday at the Papaye Recreational Centre located at Konkonuru in the Akwapim South District of the Eastern Region.

Samir Kalmoni, Executive Chairman of PFFL, stressed that it was imperative to honour those members of staff through whose efforts the company has made it as a leading brand in food service.

“What has kept us going over the years is our taste for good leadership drive, discipline and dedicated human resource. To us, acknowledging and rewarding these deserving members of staff is our humble way of assuring them and others of more motivational packages in the future,” he stated

Mr Kalmoni hinted that plans were far advanced to open two more branches in Accra (Lapaz Annex ‘B’ and Awudome) by the close of the year while considering expansion into more countries across Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of Papaye, Divine Kwadwo Asiedu, indicated that 25 years with a lot of accolades as a top brand in a highly-competitive industry is a herculean achievement and a source of inspiration.

He continued that the company which started in 1991 with 12 members of staff now has a total work force of over 400.

“Our focus is to be the brand leaders in this integrated hospitality industry providing affordable but quality food and service to the general public,” the CEO added.

Mr Asiedu further mentioned that the company has equally played leading roles in sponsoring a number of national events such as donating blood to stock the National Blood Bank, the Milo marathon race and rewarded over a thousand basic school children with scholarships.