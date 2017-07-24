Panic In Ahafo Ano South As Lamb With ‘Human Face’ Is Born

The lamb with human face

Residents of Asuodei in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region have been thrown into panic, over the birth of a lamb they say has a human-like face.

The traditional authority has scheduled special rituals to be performed to cleanse the land of a possible curse, after a special burial of the creature.

Chief of the predominantly farming community, Nana Druye Adarkwa II, called for the creature to be brought to his palace minutes after it was delivered on Saturday.

A meeting of the traditional council was held before burial, Sunday.

The chiefs and the people fear the presence of the creature could bring calamity to the community.

Nana Druye Adarkwa II told Nhyira FM the creature cannot be taken for an ordinary sheep.

According to him, the lamb has eyes, eyebrows, mouth and nose which look like a human being.

He believes the rituals will mitigate any bad omen that may befall him and his people.

Nana Druye has since, sent emissaries to search for the owner of the sheep, pending performance of the rituals.

-Myjoyonline