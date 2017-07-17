PANAFEST Foundation Grabs GH¢75,000 From GCB

Anselm Ray Sowah presenting the cheque to Prof Esi Sutherland-Addy

The organisers of the Pan-African Historical Theatre Festival (PANAFEST) have received an amount of GH¢75,000 from the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) as its contribution towards the event.

The presentation ceremony brought together stakeholders in the arts and culture industry in Ghana, a member of the PANAFEST Foundation which include Reginald Laryea, MD for Media Majique Limited, as well as the executive management of the bank.

Presenting the cheque to the PANAFEST Foundation, the Managing Director of GCB Bank, Anselm Ray Sowah, stated that GCB is happy to be associated with PANAFEST, which celebrates its silver jubilee this year.

“As an indigenous Ghanaian bank with a heritage tied to the independence of Ghana, we (GCB Bank) are happy to be associated with PANAFEST, which seeks to celebrate the strength and resilience of our culture as Africans and the achievements of Africans on the continent and in the diaspora,” he said.

According to him, “GCB is, therefore, best positioned to partake in this festival, which is celebrated in the spirit of Pan-Africanism and the African renaissance. GCB Bank is, indeed, excited to be part of the silver jubilee of PANAFEST.”

On her part, Prof Esi Sutherland-Addy, Chairperson of PANAFEST Foundation, who received the cheque on behalf of the foundation, urged Ghanaians to begin to appreciate the value of PANAFEST as a potentially powerful self-marketing tool for the country.

She said PANAFEST has a strong affinity with GCB, and promised to use the support from the bank judiciously to achieve its intended purpose.

Prof Sutherland-Addy called on corporate Ghana to support issues bordering on culture as the springboard for development.

The much-anticipated 2017 edition of PANAFEST which is under the theme: ‘The Power of the Pan-African Culture’, will take place from July 25 to August 2.

PANAFEST, a biennial arts and cultural festival, has been celebrated in Ghana since 1992 as a platform for reviewing the historical experiences of African societies and addressing the inherent obstacles to progress and development.

The festival applies African arts and culture to highlight and deal with the ‘traumatic interruptions’ which occurred in the natural evolution of African societies that have resulted in the sharp erosion of self-confidence and the freedom of self-determination among most Africans.