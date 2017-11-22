Paloma Squatters Ejected

A team of policemen and a bailiff on Tuesday morning supervised the ejection of more than 200 squatters behind Paloma Hotel, Kokomlemle, near Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange in Accra.

The area, which has been declared a “Green Belt Zone” by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has been occupied several mechanics, hairdressers, hawkers, caterers and operators of spraying shops and drinking spots for more than three decades.

When DAILY GUIDE got to the scene, the Police were seen supervising the squatters to move their belongings from the place.

Owners of towing vehicles had a field’s day as they were seen actively towing away vehicles and motor cycles from the place.

The displaced persons were also seen transporting their mattresses and other items.

Efforts to get the police and court bailiff to comment on the matter proved futile as they indicated that they were acting based on an Accra High Court Possession Order 43, Rule 3, to eject the squatters from plots 72 &73 at Kokomlemle, Accra.

They claimed their superiors would answer any queries.

The Assemblyman for the area, Moses Abor, who expressed worry about the incident, told the paper that the entire area, which stretches along the huge storm drain on both sides, had been declared a green belt zone.

According to him, there was no point ejecting the people from the area without providing an alternative place.

An octogenarian, Michael Gornu Attipoe, who inherited his late father’s property, wondered how the squatters were going to settle in the coming days and continue with their normal lives.

A source told DAILY GUIDE that the area is currently under litigation by three families.

DAILY GUIDE saw inscriptions on walls, some of which read, “This property is on Nii Osu Tetteh Family Land, produce documents before September 30, 2017.”

