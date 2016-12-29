Palmer-Buckle In Dreadlocks

Palmer-Buckle

Bad perception about Rastafarian doesn’t deter the head of all Catholic churches in Accra to portray himself to be one.

The Catholic Archbishop of Accra, Most Reverend Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle dazed many of his congregation including priests with an undreamed of look.

He was seen in the gathering wearing dreadlocks while interacting with some members of his church during the Christmas holidays.

Perhaps, he is sending a message to the world that “how you appear is not as important as what you have in your heart”.

See pictures of ‘Rasta’ Palmer-Buckle as captured by King Edward Addo of peacefmomnline.com.