Palm Oil Producers Feed SHS Programme

GOVERNMENT has contracted the Ghana Small Scale Palm Oil Producers Association at Asuom in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region to supply palm oil to the various senior high schools nationwide under the Free Senior High School programme.

The decision is part of government’s proactive measures to sustain the Free Senior High School policy which commenced in this academic year.

The executive secretary of the association, Paul Amaning, revealed this during the mini launch of the association at Asuom in the Eastern Region.

They expressed their excitement with the government’s decision to make them the main suppliers of palm oil to the various SHSs.

In order to meet the demand of supplying enough palm oil to the schools, Mr Amaning disclosed that the association had sought assistance from MASLOC to provide 40,000 nursery seedlings of oil palm to be distributed to its members to be cultivated.

He indicated that the seedlings will be ready by April next year for distribution to the registered members of the association.

Mr Amaning mentioned that the move would also help the president achieve his ‘planting for food and job’ campaign, adding that the executives would facilitate the work of the small scale palm oil producers in the district to ensure the production of enough oil for the SHSs through effective monitoring.

Some of the farmers at the ceremony called on government to supply enough fertilisers and Wellington boots to help grow their palm plantation to meet government’s demand.

They also called on government to rehabilitate the road networks that lead to their farms in order to help transport their products.

The chief of the area, Osabarima Ofosuhene Appenteng II, commended the government for awarding the oil palm supply contract to the people in his community, adding that it would motivate the youth to engage in farming.

BY Daniel Bampoe