Painter’s Corpse In Room For 3 Days

THE CORPSE of a painter – Nana Yaw Adjei – has been retrieved from his room at Sunyani Area Three in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Police in the municipality are yet to unravel how Nana Yaw, who is said to be a painter, died mysteriously without his family members noticing it till his remains started to decompose after three days.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, one of his friends, who gave his name as Tony, disclosed that Nana was in good health when he last saw him on Friday evening.

“He even discussed with me his decision to travel to other communities in Sunyani for job appointment. So we thought his absence over the weekend was as a result of his decision to travel”, he told the paper in tears.

It was this morning that I heard from one of his neighbours that his corpse had been found in his room and the news came to me as a big shock, he added.

Neighbours who also spoke to the paper indicated that they had noticed the absence of Nana for the past three days, for which reason they decided to check on him.

According to them, several knocks on his door yielded no response. It was when a bad odour started emanating from the room that they decided to break the door to find out what had happened to him. Sadly, they noticed he had died long ago.

The body has been deposited at the Brong Ahafo Hospital morgue pending autopsy, while police investigation continues in the area.

FROM, Prince Fiifi Yorke

fiifiyorkeprince@gmail.com