Pacquiao Rubbishes Mayweather-McGregor Clash

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao says he has no interest in the upcoming mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, and has warned fans that it could be ‘very boring’.

The PacMan is gearing up for his own fight with Jeff Horn in Brisbane on Sunday, but was drawn into conversation by reporters about his former rival Mayweather and his money-spinning fight with the UFC star.

The pair are set to lock horns in Las Vegas on August 26, but Pacquiao is far from convinced that the event deserves the hype and has stated that the real battle boxing addicts should be penning in their diary is Gennady Golovkin’s tussle with Canelo Alvarez three weeks later on September 16.

‘The real fight and the best fight is [Gennady] Golovkin versus Canelo [Alvarez],’ Pacquiao told Yahoo Sports. ‘The best versus the best. That’s the fight I will be watching.

‘McGregor has no chance in this fight. In fact, it could be very boring.

‘There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd. How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing.’

Pacquiao first has his own fight to concentrate on, however, as he takes to the ring in Australia for the first time.

The 38-year-old was put through his paces by coach Freddie Roach as he prepares to meet the undefeated 29-year-old Horn.

The pair will battle it out at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with Pacquiao’s WBO world welterweight title on the line.