Paapa Yankson Gets State Burial

Paapa Yankson

Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Catherine Afeku, has announced that the late highlife musician, Paapa Kofi Yankson, will be given a befitting state burial as scheduled by both family and government on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

The late Paapa Yankson who was born on June 22, 1944 died on July 21, 2017 in his resident at Dansoman after a short illness.

Speaking at a press conference to inform the public of his funeral, Madam Afeku mentioned that President Akufo-Addo is an ardent lover of music and per the immeasurable contribution of Paapa Yankson, the president directed that he receives a state burial.

She said the burial service will take place on Saturday, October 21 at the State House from 6: 00 am to 6:00pm. The mortal remains of Paapa Yankson will later be taken to his hometown, Apam, for internment.

The thanksgiving service will take place at the Bread of Life Methodist Church on Sunday, October 22 from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm, followed by a funeral reception at the Dansoman Keep Fit Club from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Till his death, he has to his credit over 15 albums, including hit songs like ‘Show Your Love’, ‘Okukuseku’, ‘Tena Men Kyen’.