Paa Kwesi Rubbishes Kotoko Captaincy Rumour

Paa Kwesi Fabin

New Asante Kotoko coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has dispelled rumours that he has named defender Nafiu Awudu as new captain of the team.

There have been reports that long-serving skipper Amos Frimpong has been stripped of the armband following the arrival of the former Ghana U-17 coach.

”I’ve heard it from the media but I urge you all to treat it with the highest contempt it deserves. I just came to the club and I can’t do that. A coach can’t do that – stripping off a captain without doing anything. Amos Frimpong will continue to be my captain,” Paa Kwesi Fabin stated.