NPP Youth On Rampage At Sissala

Mohammed Bakor

Some NPP youth at Gwollu in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region have locked up the office of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mohammed Bakor.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicated that the youth stormed the DCE’s office over the rejection of their preferred choice as the Micro-finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) coordinator for the district.

According to the youth, they sealed off the office when they realized that Mr Bakor was not around at the time they went there; they therefore threatened to visit mayhem on him if he was spotted in the area.

Reports gathered suggested that the NPP constituency chairman for the constituency, Kanchuo Dramani, went to discuss with the DCE the name of the person who should be made the MASLOC coordinator but he allegedly refused and spoke in a rather unpleasant manner to him (chairman).

The action of the DCE towards the party’s constituency chairman angered the youth, who went there with intent to attack him, but he was rescued by some staff of the assembly who reportedly hinted the DCE about the plot.

The DCE is currently said to be under police protection at a hideout for security reasons.

Some district assemblies in the northern parts of the country had witnessed various attacks by some supporters of the NPP.

Residents are living in fear due to the continuous attacks, and are wondering if the security agents will be able to protect them – since no single arrest has been made yet.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu has warned political party activists to desist from acts of lawlessness else they would face the wrath of the police.

The warning was coming on the heels of the recent attack by NPP youth on the District Chief Executive of Karaga and the Youth Employment Agency director Alhassan Yabdoo and Mohammed Osman respectively.

Interacting with journalists in Accra Thursday, the IGP said his outfit will not treat the hoodlums lightly because the law is no respecter of persons.

“We are not overwhelmed,” Asante-Apeatu stressed.

“If you are from a political party and commit a crime we’re going to deal with you accordingly,” the IGP emphasised. “When crime happens we don’t give it any colour; it’s crime and we deal with it as such.”

According to him, most of the crimes happen on the blind side of the police but the law enforcement agency has been swift in maintaining law and order.

“It’s our mandate to ensure law and order, but what somebody intends doing we are unable to prevent it but it is for us to respond accordingly. I don’t think it’s possible to have a crime-free society, they will occur but our response and how we are able to manage it is what is important,” he noted.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa