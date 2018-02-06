Ozil, Fiancee Chill In Istanbul

Mesut Ozil and Fiancee

It’s fair to say it’s been a pretty good week for Mesut Ozil and Arsenal fans in general.

The midfield maestro committed himself to another three years with the Gunners after signing a new £300,000-a-week deal before Arsenal thrashed Everton 5-1 at the Emirates on Saturday.

The 29-year-old even posed with singer Rihanna after the game, as the singer watched in the stands.

On Sunday, the Germany international took to Instagram in high spirits as he was snapped smiling with fiancee Amine Gulse in Istanbul following his great week.

The pair returned to Gulse’s hometown for the weekend following Arsenal’s win.

Alongside the picture, the caption read ‘Mutluluk sebebim’ which translate to ‘ I am blessed’ in Turkish.

Following his contract renewal, Ozil took to Twitter to announce that he ‘feels at home’ at Arsenal, along with a picture of him signing his contract, sat next to manager.