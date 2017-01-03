Owusu Bempah’s 17 Killer Prophesies

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah

Popular Ghanaian seer, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah, after correctly predicting the outcome of Ghana’s 2016 general polls, has predicted some 17 extremely disturbing events he claims would occur mainly in Ghana this year unless intercessory prayers are said for the country.

Rev Owusu-Bempah is the leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International and he made the predictions during the December 31 end-of-year watch night service at his church.

The seer said God had told him that in the year 2017 the following things shall happen:

Death of a former president

Death of a former first lady

Coup d’état in Ghana

Death of Nigeria’s president

Terrorist attack in Ghana

Death of several young men and women

Important personalities in parliament will die

Many people will be kidnapped

Innocent blood will be shed in a particular political party

Increase in occult practices

Americans will go for war

More Muslim/Christian clashes this year

A great king will die

Another plane crash in Ghana

Fire outbreaks in important offices in Ghana

More celebrities (actors, musicians and media practitioners) in Ghana to die

National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stay in opposition for 16 years

Rev Owusu-Bempah has also told Adom TV that President John Mahama can never be president of Ghana again.

He made the comment in the wake of talks that John Mahama could possible contest the 2020 presidential elections and return to the Presidency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

“President Mahama can never be president again on this earth, that is what the Almighty God has revealed to me and that is what it is…I’m telling you the truth. If I talk people say I’m controversial and I talk too much, put down today’s date as I make this emphatic statement. I’m not the one to tell the NDC what to do, but if they make the mistake of electing President Mahama to lead them in election 2020, the NDC will be heavily defeated and will record its greatest electoral defeat in history,” Rev Owusu-Bempah revealed.

He added, “Long before the elections, I saw in a revelation that President Mahama had been chained. In the spiritual realm, I saw that Ghana’s presidential seat had been turned upside down and it was empty. An angel told me that God had unseated the president, and I latter saw Nana Akufo-Addo mounting a white horse with wings signifying victory. That is why I was emphatic that Akufo-Addo will win the 2016 elections.”