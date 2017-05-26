Owura Kay Bounces Back With New Album

Owura Kay

One of Ghana’s award-winning jazz artistes, Owura Kay, who has worked closely with a number of jazz and highlife music stars for a decade, has disclosed that all is set for the release of his fourth album titled ‘Diamond In The Dust’.

According to the self-acclaimed best guitarist in Ghana, the album which features a number of artistes, including Alfred Barnerman, is ready and will be released latest by December this year.

The Afro-jazz artiste who is credited with three albums and a number of hit songs mentioned that his latest album has a number inspiring fusion jazz songs which will meet the demand of jazz music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

Hard work and the determination to succeed have helped him successfully carve a niche for himself, making him a force to reckon with when one talks about gospel music.

The jazz artiste has performed with great musicians like Steve Wonder, Hugh Masekela, Magic System Band from Ivory Coast, Amandzeba, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Bessa Simons, Jimmy Dludlu and a host of others

He has been to several music festivals around the world performing with his guitar.

Owura Kay told BEATWAVES that he is ready to put his best into music in order to come out with good songs that will educate the masses on issues affecting the society.

He stated that his primary musical influences are African music, jazz and rock.

Some of the most prominent musicians who have inspired him are Richard Bona, Peter White, Carlos Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Ernest Ranglin and Hugh Masekela.

By George Clifford Owusu