Owiredu Humbles Otumfuo Mpaboahene… At Patron’s Day Squash

Patron Nana Yaw Owusu, the Otumfuo Mpaboahene (left) presenting the trophy to Patron Dan Owiredu

PATRON Dan Owiredu’s team, nicknamed as the ‘Destroyers’, are the proud winners of this year’s annual Patron’s Day Squash Tournament.

Just as their name goes, they put up a spirited performance to destroy Patron Nana Yaw Owusu, Otumfuo Mpaboahene’s team, dubbed the ‘Gladiators’.

The winners, who were a delight to watch, took home a trophy and other prizes, for their splendid display.

The Patron’s Day Squash Tournament, an annual event, was played at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Squash Club on Holy Saturday during the Easter festivities.

The Destroyers recorded their four wins when Sammy Adu Boakye beat Lawyer Koffie 2-1, Fred Ofori humbled Fuzzy 2-1, KO Prempeh beat Awal Babah Alaji 2-1 and Darko Asante beat Joe Michel 2-1.

The Gladiators, on the hand, secured their three consolation victories when Eric Mensah beat Kojo Dekyi 2-1, Clement Anafo whipped Emmanuel 3-0 and Frank Donkor walloped Edwin Adjapong 3-0.

The Patron’s Day Squash Tournament is among other things, played to deepen the bond of friendship and oneness among members of the Mess Squash Club in Kumasi.

The squash players also used the opportunity to sharpen their skills and improve upon their play. Members of the club climaxed the day with a feast at the club’s premises.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi.