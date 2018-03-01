You Owe Us A Duty To Keep Ghana Safe – Rawlings Urges Tight Security

Ex-president Jerry John Rawlings

Ex-president Jerry John Rawlings has asked the security agencies to wake up to their duty in ensuring that Ghana is safe and secured from armed groups.

Wading into the string of robberies recorded the last two days, the former president has urged “utmost confidence and professionalism” in confronting the menace.

There have been five separate robberies in less than 48 hours, in which at least one person was left dead.

Royal Motors robbery

The first was an attack at the office of Royal Motors Limited at Industrial Area Tuesday and the second happened at the Tema Industrial Area Wednesday.

In the Tema attack, a Lebanese cashier at a soap-manufacturing company, Delta Agro, identified as Ahmed Safiadeen, 54, was shot in the head as the robbers made away with GHS200,000.

The money was withdrawn from the bank and was to be paid as salaries to workers of the company. The suspects trailed the victim from the bank and ended up killing him.

Lebanese killed by robbers

Hours after the Tema tragic incident, a 44-year-old woman was fatally stabbed while on her way to her home in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

In a Twitter message Thursday, ex-president Rawlings reminded the security agencies that they “owe us the responsibility of keeping the nation safe and secured.”

“Let us all confront this menace with utmost confidence and professionalism while ensuring that no one, high or low takes advantage of our vulnerabilities,” he wrote.

-Myjoyonline