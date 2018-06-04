Over 500,000 Candidates Sit For 2018 BECE Today

The 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) kick starts later this [Monday] morning.

Over 500,000 candidates from public and private basic schools across the country are expected to sit for the examination which ends on Friday.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), coordinators of the exam, is using 546 centres across the country are being used for the examination.

Parliament has urged the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to ensure that the exams run smoothly without any hitches.

Government officials are scheduled to tour some of the centres this morning.

Students who pass their BECE will qualify to pursue secondary education and will be the second batch of students to enjoy free Senior High School education.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged the public to be assured that candidates sitting for the exams will be allowed to select their preferred Senior High Schools under the school selection and placement policy despite the unusual delay.

According to the GES, the delay is a result of a new policy guideline it has introduced into the school selection policy

GES has said that candidates who sit for the exams will be given three weeks after their exams to select their schools.

-Citifmonline