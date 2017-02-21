Outgoing Zambian High Commissioner To Ghana Bids President Akufo-Addo Farewell

Timothy Mwaba Walamba

Outgoing Zambian High Commissioner to Ghana Timothy Mwaba Walamba has called for greater collaboration between Ghana and Zambia in the area of investment for the mutual benefit of both countries.



Mr Walamba made this known when he met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to bid him farewell as he brings his four-year duty to an end.



Mr Walamba described his stay in Ghana as a wonderful experience and commended the country for maintaining the peace and stability since the Fourth Republic was inaugurated in 1992.



The Zambian diplomat was hopeful that the Akufo-Addo presidency would take steps to deepen and strengthen the bilateral relations between Ghana and Zambia.



“Your Excellency, Zambia and Ghana need to explore areas of collaboration to benefit from each other. Investment is the key area. We need Ghanaians to invest in Zambia and Ghana also need Zambians to invest in Ghana notably in cement production, fertiliser production, energy sector, mining, and the list is endless… I wish the existing bilateral relations existing between Zambia and Ghana would grow from strength to strength to benefit our two countries,” he stated.



He added that his country was extremely delighted at the way election 2016 was conducted and the manner in which the people of Ghana also conducted themselves before, during and after the elections.



Mr Akufo-Addo commended Mr Walamba for his work in the country and extended his fondest appreciation to the President of Zambia Edgar Lungu for attending his investiture on the 7th of January.



“Let me first of all congratulate you on your successful tour of duty and also to extend to the president of Zambia my best wishes and also my gratitude for turning up for my inauguration,” he stated.



Nana Akufo-Addo also proposed to the outgoing High Commissioner the formation of a joint commission of cooperation between Ghana and Zambia.



He stressed on the fact that as soon as the Zambian president cleared the way, he would send Ghanaian officials to meet with their Zambian counterparts to work out a way to establish cooperation between the two countries.

“It’s a pity that after several efforts, we still have not been able to create the basis for a joint commission for cooperation between our two countries… We can create a formal structure if we have a joint commission in place to be able to govern and arrange investment flows. So that will be what I will like you to take back to your president that he should give me a sign and we will get officials of both countries to meet and work out a way to bring to fruition the joint commission of cooperation,” he stressed.

-Classfmonline