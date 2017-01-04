Outgoing Minister Commends Journalists

The Regional (3rd right) in a group photograph with the journalists

The outgoing Western Regional Minister, Paul Evans Aidoo, has commended journalists in the region for cooperating with the Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) in its quest to bring development to the region and the country at large.

Speaking at a press soiree at the residency in Sekondi yesterday, the Regional Minister disclosed that the extensive coverage of the activities of the RCC by the media in the region during his tenure was highly commendable.

“Here I want to mention in particular the coverage of development activities in the region and my tour of various districts since my assumption of duty.”

“You also covered the various security and security-related issues that cropped up in various parts of the region as well as the National Sanitation Days organized in the region and the 2014 National Farmers’ Day which was held at Sefwi Wiawso in the region,” he added.

He pointed out that roads, which were deplorable in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis, had been given a facelift to befit the status of the oil city.

He indicated that commuters in Sekondi-Takoradi would heave a sigh of relief when ongoing road rehabilitation works on major road linkages in the twin city of Sekondi-Takoradi were completed.

The Regional Minister urged the media to continue to undertake their watchdog role to ensure that major projects that had been initiated by the outgoing government would be completed by the incoming one.

He told journalists that he would officially hand over to the Regional Coordinating Director on Monday, January 9, 2017.

“I will however be around to offer the needed support to the incoming regional minister with regards to the running of the affairs of the region,” he said.

The outgoing NDC Regional minister commented: “We are not going to fight the government but will criticize constructively when necessary.”

Mildred Siabi-Mensah, the Western Regional Treasurer of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), thanked the Regional Minister and the Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) for recognising the enormous contributions of journalists in the area.

She was optimistic the RCC, opinion leaders and the people in the region would continue to cooperate and assist the media to promote the development of the region and the country as a whole.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi