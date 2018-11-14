‘Our Society Has Lost It’

Prof Afranie and a section of the students during the matriculation ceremony

President of the Christian Service University College (CSUC), Professor Kofi Afranie, says the general decline in values and moral uprightness in the Ghanaian society is as a result of entrapment of young people in dangerous philosophies and religious persuasions.

According to him, the nation is experiencing a severe social recession to the extent that families, which are supposed to provide support and moral guidance, are now in deep crisis.

He therefore wants government to have a critical look at the challenges and the role played by private tertiary education institutions in Ghana for them to develop appropriate programmes and instructions to reverse the current trend.

He believes government can also fashion out policies and frameworks that will ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of the instructions in contributing to the manpower development of the country.

Speaking at the 43rd matriculation ceremony of the college, Prof Afranie indicated that private tertiary institutions like the CSUC, as an academic institution, was constantly working hard to maintain a healthy balance between integrity and excellence.

He noted that the dangerous erosion of moral uprightness has effects that have long-lasting devastating impacts on society. He pointed out that society has lost the instinct for “good examples” because many are confused about what is right and wrong.

Prof. Afranie entreated the students to be hard working and disciplined, while focusing on their studies to achieve the objectives of calling.

In all, 400 fresh students were matriculated to pursue programmes in business, religion, and education at the CSUC.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi