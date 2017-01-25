Our Security Is Paramount

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Lobbying is almost an industry today.

A new government is being minted and so it is imperative that President Nana Akufo-Addo picks the membership of his team. Persons who want to serve in the new government must lobby for consideration, a normal phenomenon in all democracies directly or through proxies.

Those seeking to serve must subscribe to the ideals of the President and the party or put alternatively have an un-blemished loyalty to the new political order even when it was campaigning for power but not sabotaging it.

Our commentary today relates to the appointment of security chiefs, an area which the President must be very serious about. Indeed we need not remind him about the need to do extra background checks about those who are being considered for command of the security services.

The President is yet to choose the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Service Commanders and the Inspector General of Police, delay of which has encouraged intense lobbying either directly or by those interested in the positions or their assigns.

Word has been received, however, and as captured in one of the stories in this edition that some persons are engaged in intense lobbying for the head of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to be considered for the command of one of the security services.

We do not have anything against the Brigadier but have something against his loyalty to the new political order in the country. Although a uniformed person, his political colours should be concealed by his appointment to head the disaster management body; the concealment is no longer effective: it is enough basis to consider him an NDC adherent.

Be it as it may, considering him for the position of Chief of the Army Staff, (COAS) as being demanded by some persons, would not be in the best interest of the President, troops’ morale and the nation.

We have in the past few days been somewhat obsessed with commenting on matters relating to the security of the nation, because the peace and stability of the country is hinged on the morale and quality of our Armed Forces and the Police Service.

The majority of the security agents like their civilian counterparts voted for change, and we do not expect the President to do his appointments in a manner that would not reflect the change Ghanaians in general are craving for.

Nobody was appointed to command the security services who did not show affinity for the ruling NDC. That is an indisputable fact which we ignore at the peril of the security of the Presidency.

There are persons who are suffering painful ordeals such as being sent outside the country so they would not be considered for appropriate elevations, because they were being professional and therefore not ready to dance to the dangerous tunes of politicians at the helm.

Isn’t it preposterous that those responsible for the suffering of their colleagues have the guts to even seek to be retained in the security services and even offered elevated appointments?

The dampened morale of personnel of the security services must be raised for improved performance.

The changed Ghana must reflect in everything, including appointments.

Ghana must work again and presto.