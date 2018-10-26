‘Our Day With Sark’ Concert Postponed

Sarkodie

The highly publicised and much-anticipated musical event dubbed ‘Our Day with Sark’ slated for the El-Wak Stadium in Accra has been postponed from the earlier advertised date of October 27 to later part of December according to the organisers.

The event which is being organised by Promo House will bring together some selected hiplife and dancehall artistes on one stage had to be postponed to December due to technical challenges.

According to chief executive officer of Promo House Papa Bills, the postponement was due to circumstances beyond their control, but promised all loyal fans of Sark and other performers billed for the event that a new date will be announced on November 15.

The event is aimed at creating an avenue for children to meet and interact with their favourite celebrities, who will discuss and answer questions from the children.

The second edition of the event, according to Papa Bills, will showcase performances from over 15 of the award winning artistes who will rock the stage alongside Sarkodie the headline artiste.

In addition to the live performances from the artistes billed for the event, a number of personalities from some selected educational institutions have been invited to grace the event and educate the children on a number of issues.

The maiden edition of the event which was held on Saturday, November 4 last year witnessed performances from Lil Win, Pope Skinny, Eno, DJ Wobete, 2017 Talented Kids winner, DJ Switch, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu