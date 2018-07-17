Otumfuo’s Wife Educates Bantama Traders

Lady Julia and Osei Assibey Antwi at the Bantama Market

The wife of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Lady Julia, has admonished traders at the Bantama Market in Kumasi to adopt proper saving plans to help protect and enhance their businesses.

According to her, the traders can only improve their businesses and increase their profits if they decide to invest wisely and adopt proper saving policies and strategies.

The Asantehene’s wife warned the traders to desist from using their profits to purchase clothes and material things at the expense of the education of their children and wards.

She urged the traders to always adopt the right saving culture and also make sure that they invest heavily in the education of their children so that they would grow to become influential people in future.

She stated that education was the best legacy that parents and guardians could bequeath to their children in this computer era.

Lady Julia, who is a trained banker, was of the view that adhering to strict saving culture would go a long way to help the traders to maximize their fortunes and improve their lifestyles.

She was speaking when she made an unannounced visit to the Bantama Market in Kumasi recently to monitor how the traders were faring. She was received with rapturous applause.

She took advantage of the visit to ascertain how the KMA carried out its recent relocation exercise in the city.

Accompanying Lady Julia to the busy market included the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi and Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman, the Kumasi Metro Roads Director and other personalities.

Besides, she urged the traders to make their health status important to them, urging them to take time out of their busy schedules to visit the hospitals for routine check-ups to boost their health status.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi