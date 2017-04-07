Otumfuo Special Birthday Gift For Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken delivery of a special birthday present.

The precious gift, to mark the president’s 73rd birthday, was presented by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Asantehene gave the gift to the president when Nana Akufo-Addo visited Kumasi last weekend.

The particular item, however, remains a mystery, at least for now.

The time and the place the presentation was done, was also not known yet.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who broke the news, did not mention the exact item Otumfuo gave him.

But the broad smiles on the president’s face as he talked about it, gave an indication that the gift might be precious.

“Nana Asantehene gave me a warm welcome to Asanteman and he also presented a birthday gift to me.”

“I am grateful to Nana Asantehene for the special gift”, Nana Akufo-Addo stated, attracting wild shouts.

He was addressing a New Patriotic Party (NPP) victory rally at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on Sunday.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi