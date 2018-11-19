Otumfuo Settles Andani, Abudu Rift In Dagbon Crisis

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and two eminent chiefs have finally resolved the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, which has seen the two feuding royal gates, Abudu and Andani, travelling to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for more than a decade for mediation.

Representatives of the two feuding parties have gladly accepted the peace deal brokered by the eminent personalities.

Per the new arrangement, both parties have reached a compromise regarding the separate holding of the funeral rites of two late Dagbon Kings from both the Abudu and Andani Gates.

The holding of the funeral rites of the two late Dagbon rulers, especially in the old Gbewa Palace in Yendi in the Northern Region, had prolonged the dispute, but finally a breakthrough has been found.

The historic resolution of the matter, which would surely bring relief to the entire country since the Dagon issue has been problematic for Ghanaians for a long time, was reached during a meeting in Kumasi on Friday, November 16, 2018.

Friday’s historic meeting at the Manhyia Palace, which was attended by the two other eminent chiefs, the Nayiri and Yagbonwura, was supervised by Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

The Committee of Eminent Chiefs (CEC) is chaired by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, with support from the overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga and Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I.

Breakthrough

Per the peace deal, the Abudus would be given access to the Gbewa Palace to perform the final funeral rites of the late Ya Na Mahamadu Abdulai according to their customs and traditions.

The funeral rites, which are expected to last for two weeks, would commence on December 14 and end on December 28, 2018, after which the Abudus would leave the Gbewa Palace peacefully.

The Andanis would also take their turn at the Gbewa Palace to organize the funeral rites of the late Ya Na Yakubu Andani from 4-18 January 2019.

The Abudus would also leave the Gbewa Palace peacefully after holding the final funeral rites of Ya Na Yakubu Andani according to their rich customs and traditions.

The holding of the two funeral rites would pave way for processes to begin towards the enskinment of a new Ya Na for the Dagbon Traditional Area, a source told DAILY GUIDE on Friday after the closed door meetings.

He showered praises on the three eminent chiefs, especially Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. He praised him for his patience and the unique manner in which he worked tirelessly to ensure the peaceful resolution of the impasse.

Tight Security

The three eminent chiefs also ordered the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), led by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, who was present at the meeting on Friday, to ensure tight security during the two funerals.

The Asantehene said the roadmap would be adhered to without any last-minute changes whatsoever. He entreated the two royal gates to take note and act accordingly to help promote peace in the area.

Otumfuo Briefs Nana

Meanwhile, Otumfuo is expected to lead a high-powered delegation, including the Yagbonwura and the Nayiri, as well as the leaders of the Abudu and Andani Royal Gates to the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday to convey the pleasant news to President Akufo-Addo and also present a copy of the roadmap towards lasting peace in Dagbon to him.

It would be recalled that the Abudu Gate vowed not to continue the peace process until the committee allows it to use the Gbewa Palace for the performance of the funeral rites of the late Ya Naa Mahamadu Abdullai IV, who died in 1989.

Subsequently, the Abudu and the Andani Royal Gates resumed the peace process at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday, October 28, 2017, for the implementation of the final phase of the roadmap to peace in Dagbon.

During the recent visit of President Akufo-Addo to Yendi, he indicated that the greatest gift for the good people of Ghana would be the enskinment of a new Ya Na in Dagbon to bring an end to the long-standing conflict in the Kingdom of Dagbon.

“I pledge to support and give the full backing of my government to any formula, means, strategy and approach to be adopted to find a lasting solution to the conflict situation in Dagbon,” he added.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi &Eric Kombat, Tamale