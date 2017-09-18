Otumfuo Made Cocoa Ambassador

Noah Kwasi Amenyah (middle) speaking

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been appointed the cocoa consumption ambassador as part of strategy by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to create awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of cocoa and promote its consumption among Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo, who will launch the national cocoa consumption campaign at the 70th anniversary grand durbar of COCOBOD in Kumasi on October 2, 2017, is expected to officially announce the king as the ambassador for cocoa consumption.

The Senior Public Affairs Director of COCOBOD, Noah Kwasi Amenyah, who made the disclosure at the press conference in Kumasi, stated that this year’s Cocoa Day coincides with the 70th anniversary of the existence of COCOBOD.

According to him, presidents of the World Cocoa Foundation and International Cocoa Organisation also will grace the event, aside ministers of state and members of parliament, as well as institutional heads.

He revealed that the theme for the celebration is ‘70 Years On: Mobilising for Sustainable Cocoa Economy’, and added that there will be a lot of activities to mark the celebration.

These, he indicated, include cocoa recipe cooking competition among the 10 technical universities, exhibition of cocoa and related products, anniversary durbar and public lecture.

Mr Amenyah disclosed that the cocoa exhibition will take place at the Kumasi Jubilee Park from September 29, 2017 to October 2, 2017, and it is aimed at sensitising the public on the health and nutritional benefits of consuming cocoa, and providing a forum to create opportunities for new markets and business developments.

He added that the exhibition would also be used to recognise the contribution of cocoa farmers towards a sustainable cocoa economy, and develop an avenue for dialogue among stakeholders and policy makers.

“The Cocoa Day presents opportunities for all stakeholders in cocoa processing, manufacturing, financing and marketing. Also members from the transportation, confectionery, hospitality, education, pharmaceutical, agro-chemical among others can seize the opportunity to create new markets,” he indicated.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi