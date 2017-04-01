Otumfuo Hosts Nana

FLASHBACK: President Nana Akufo-Addo with Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will meet the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at a grand durbar of chiefs at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday as part of his three-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

The president will use the historic occasion to personally thank the Asantehene for his support during the 2016 polls.

He will also thank the people of Asanteman for voting massively for him to win the 2016 presidential election.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s move is to maintain constant interaction with Ghanaians, and he intends to institutionalise it by spending a weekend in a region every month of his tenure in order to acquaint himself with challenges confronting the regions. He would be accompanied by senior government officials.

Sources disclosed that in accordance with tradition, President Akufo-Addo, would seek Otumfuo’s blessings to help him properly steer the affairs of the country.

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that from the Manhyia Palace, the first gentleman of the land would meet members of the transport unions in Kumasi and visit the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to see the abandoned Maternity Block.

He would go to the Kumasi Central Market and later interact with the media in the city.

On Sunday, the president is expected to attend two church services, at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican and the Bantama Methodist Churches and meet Muslims. The tour will be climaxed with a rally at the Jubilee Park.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi