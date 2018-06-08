 Otumfuo Commissions Golf Equipment

Otumfuo, (5th L) Professor Baiden (4th L) and other officials at the Course for the commissioning

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commissioned equipment worth £32,000 for the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi through the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The commissioning took place after the ceremonial tee off on Friday June 1, 2018 at the just ended Vodafone 61st Asantehene Open.

He was assisted by the Regional Sports Director, who represented Hon Isaac Asiamah, Hon Kennedy Kankam, MP for Nhyieso and Mr. Kwasi Attah-Antwi, Chairman of the Management Committee.

The equipment included slashers, brush-cutters, rotary mowers and parts for greens mowers. Receiving the cheque for the first consignment of the equipment, Prof Baiden (Operations), singled out the efforts of Hon Kennedy Kankam, who is also a golfer, for leading the club to seek the assistance from the Youth and Sports Ministry.

He recalled the pledge by Hon Isaac Asiamah, during last year’s event to support the least financed sports such as golf. The club was therefore grateful that the pledge has been fulfilled and promised to ensure a judicious long-term usage of the equipment.

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during the closing ceremony of the Vodafone 61st Asantehene Open, reminded patrons present about the tenets of golf that is all including and a game of relaxation.

He further stressed the need for the Royal Golf Club to continue to allow access to everyone to come to the club and play as long as they abide by the rules and regulations of the club. He entreated golfers to continue to play golf, admire golf and enjoy golf.

Next year’s Asantehene Open coincides with the 20th anniversary of the enstoolment of His Royal Majesty, Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

From The Sports Desk