Otumfuo Clocks 67

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will turn 67 years today, Saturday, May 6.

As is usually done during the king’s birthday, there would be merry-making at the Manhyia Palace.

People from all walks of life are expected to visit the palace today to wish Otumfuo happy birthday and long life.

The dignitaries expected to be there would include top politicians, chiefs, businessmen and the clergy, among others.

Snippets of information from the palace indicate that the refurbished Manhyia Garden will be opened amid fanfare in the morning.

The plush-looking greenery, previously called the Babangida Park, will be renamed after Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, the recently departed Asantehemaa.

Sources at the palace hinted that there would be a mega dinner in the evening.

Otumfuo is the last of five children of the late Asantehemaa (Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem).

He ascended the Golden Stool in 1999 as the 16th Asante Monarch and he has since then ruled perfectly.

Otumfuo’s reign has brought about massive infrastructural development, transformation in health and education in Asanteman.

The Asante Kingdom has also remained very peaceful since Otumfuo ascended the throne.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi