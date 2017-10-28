Otiko Assures Justice For 4-Year-Old Girl

Otiko Afisa Djaba

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, has strongly condemned the alleged defilement of a four-year-old girl at Dadientem in the Central region.

In a statement, the minister affirmed the commitment of her ministry in ensuring justice for the victim.

“I have directed officers of the Department of Social Welfare and the Children’s Department of my Ministry to visit the victim and her family to ascertain the facts about her welfare for necessary action to be taken.

“I am also preparing to personally pay a visit to the little girl and her family to affirm our readiness to support the victim to receive justice and restore her dignity.”

The statement added that “the defilement of any child is horrifying, traumatic and unacceptable…I strongly condemn what has happened in no uncertain terms since it violates the fundamental human rights and dignity of this innocent girl.”

Below is the full statement

THE MINISTER FOR GENDER, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION, HON. OTIKO AFISAH DJABA CONDEMNS THE DEFILEMENT OF 4-YEAR OLD GIRL AT ASSIN DADIENTEM

The defilement of any child is horrifying, traumatic and unacceptable. My attention has been drawn through media reports to the defilement case involving a 4-year old girl at Assin Dadientem in the Central Region. As Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, I strongly condemn what has happened in no uncertain terms since it violates the fundamental human rights and dignity of this innocent girl.

Whilst waiting for the Police Report, I have directed officers of the Department of Social Welfare and the Children’s Department of my Ministry to visit the victim and her family to ascertain the facts about her welfare for necessary action to be taken. I am also preparing to personally pay a visit to the little girl and her family to affirm our readiness to support the victim to receive justice and restore her dignity.