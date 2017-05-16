Otiko Apologises To NPP

Daniel Bugri Naabu and Otibo Afisah Djaba

Minister for Gender, Children & Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba, has apologised to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for embarrassingly engaging in war of words with Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Otiko Djaba and Mr Naabu were recently caught in a battle of words following a misunderstanding over the appointment of the Coordinator for the School Feeding Programme in the region, forcing the National Council of the party to hold a meeting over their conduct which caused a major embarrassment for the NPP.

But in a letter of apology copied to the President and the Acting National Chairman of the NPP, the Gender Minister said, “I wish to retract the allegations I made against Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu because I have no evidence to support my pronouncements.”

She added, “By this letter, I wish once again, to apologise, especially to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party for the unnecessary embarrassment caused to the party and the government.

The Gender minister had accused the party’s regional minister of collecting cows and goats from individuals with the promise of providing them jobs, while the regional chairman had also accused her of masterminding the murder of the NPP’s late Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.

BY Melvin Tarlue