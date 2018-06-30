Oti Chiefs Thank Nana

President Akufo-Addo

The chiefs and people of Volta North, who are calling for the creation of the Oti Region, have expressed their gratitude to the President Akufo-Addo and the Commission of Inquiry (COI) responsible for the creation of new regions.

The chiefs, in a statement copied to DAILY GUIDE, said they were happy that the COI has, among others, recommended the carving of the Oti Region out of the Volta Region.

The statement was signed by Martin Akotey, Chairman of Planning and Research Committee of the Joint Consultative Committee of the Oti Movement.

It said, “The chiefs, opinion leaders and the general populace of the Volta North have learnt with joy that the COI has submitted its final report to the President in which it recommended the creation of the Oti region.”

They were also happy that the commission’s recommendation to the President highlighted all their problems.

“We wish to express our sincerest gratitude to the President of the Republic, the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Alan Brobbey and the entire membership of the Commission for the good work that they had done.

“We assure the President, Commission and all other relevant institutions and departments of state that we are ready to cooperate with all efforts to ensure that all the remaining activities, including the referendum, are successful.”

They called on all citizens of Oti to travel home to assist to obtain 100 percent YES votes during the impending referendum.

From Fred Duodu, Ho