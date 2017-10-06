Oti Boateng Backs Free SHS

Daasebre Prof (Emeritus) Oti Boateng, Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, has lauded government for implementing the free Senior High School (SHS) policy that will improve the lives of Ghanaians.

The New Juaben Paramount chief also called on the President to ensure the effective implementation of the policy, adding that the laudable policy must be supported by all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations to ensure its sustainability.

Daasebre Oti Boateng, who was the chairman for the 23rd National Best Teachers and Best School Awards ceremony, which was held in Koforidua, speaking at the event, said the bold adoption of the free SHS policy was a striking indication of how sacred education is to the generality of Ghanaians.

The Minister of state in-charge of tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, said the free SHS policy would improve the human resource base.

According to him, government recognizes the importance of teachers in ensuring quality education in the country and would ensure the motivation of teachers.

He stressed that the government was determined to reform the Diploma in Basic Education (DBE) curriculum to reflect the national teacher education curriculum framework to help teachers become professional.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, described the teachers as mentors, counselors, innovators and role models and added that the success of every educational programme depended largely on teachers and stressed the need for them to be motivated to perform effectively.

Philippa Larsen, Acting National President of GNAT, on her part, urged government not to compromise the quality of education under the free SHS programme.

Touching on the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, the Acting GNAT President, commended the government for the initiative, saying that the implementation of the policy would lessen the burden of most parents, whose incomes can hardly cater for the basic needs of their homes.

She said government and the Ghana Education Service must address the various challenges that would arise to ensure that the policy ensures the provision of quality education.

She also called on government to provide teaching and learning materials in schools and improve the conditions of service of teachers to avoid labour unrest in the future.

Awardees

A Primary 1 teacher, Faustina Cobson was adjudged the 2017 National Best Teacher, as Ghana marked the Global Teachers Day.

She won a three-bedroom house, GH¢50,000 and life insurance cover from SIC.

The 41-year-old, who teaches at the Richard Aquaye Memorial School at Agbobloshie, Accra, beat two others to win the coveted prize.

Madam Agnes Nutakor, the first runner-up, who teaches at Kpeve Model school in the Volta Region, also took home a cash prize of GH¢110,000 and a life insurance cover.

42-year-old Joseph Kojo Abusah, who placed third, took home a brand new car, GH¢20,000, life insurance cover from SIC Life. He teaches at La Nkwantan in Accra.

Scholarships

In all, the 36 teachers who won the awards were offered Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) scholarships to pursue further studies.

Additionally, the awardees from basic and second-cycle schools were entitled to study leave with pay to enable them to upgrade their skills and knowledge.

So far government has assisted 50 needy school pupils and students from Ekye D/A Basic School in the Affram Plains North and Atakora D/A Basic School in the Affram Plains in the Eastern Region.

They received school uniforms, school bags, boots, textbooks and stationery to motivate them to go to school.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua

Caption: THE AWARDEES