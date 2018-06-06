Oti Akenteng Salutes Local Coaches

Francis Oti Akenteng

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Oti Akenteng has commemded the technical ability of local coaches in the ongoing Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The veteran trainer is convinced that coaches have improved this season and they are doing a good job.

“Currently, the game has improved, I think local coaches have gone a step ahead but they can still do better; they aren’t bad as some people make us believe” Akenteng told footballmadeinghana.com

The experienced Technical Director also advised that all blames shouldn’t be on coaches when a team lose a game because there are other factors which constitute a team losing a game.

“When a team loses a game, it’s always the coach who received the blame, but is not like that. There are so many factors affecting performance, but we just focus on just the coaching aspect thereby forgetting the other factors. It always seems like our coaches are not good but that is not the case” he stressed.