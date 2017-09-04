Oswald Represents Ghana @ Storymoja Festival In Kenya

Oswald Okaitei

Ghanaian poet and playwright, Oswald Okaitei, will be representing Ghana in Kenya for this year’s Storymoja Festival scheduled for September 2017.

The programme which is under the theme: ‘Black Peace’, will take place at the National Museum in Nairobi from September 25 to October 1, 2017.

Oswald, the third Ghanaian poet and first spoken word artist to be at the festival (after Prof Kofi Awoonor & Nii Ayikwei Parkes), is sponsored by Adwinsa Publications, one of the leading publishers in Ghana, to embark on the trip.

He is expected to put up a performance, be part of discussions, perform at the open-mic sessions and host a master class on poetry.

A few weeks ago, he was the headline performer at the Ugandan Poetry Festival, Babishai Niwe Poetry Festival, and where he also hosted a workshop on ‘The Art Of Spoken Word’.

Oswald is the 2016 Pan-African poet and spoken word artist in Ghana, and is known for blending folk music and poetry lines to paint beautiful imagery in the eyes of the mind.

He has performed with the Ghana Dance Ensemble, Bukom Dance Ensemble and the Shidaa Cultural Troupe to the admiration of countless audience.

He is a world poetry director from Ghana, a multi-international award winning poet/spoken word artist and one of the fresh breaths to poetry/spoken word in the world. He has translated poems of Professors Lade Wosornu, Kofi Awoonor, Kofi Anyidoho and Dr Mawuli Adjei into dramatic performances and has shared performing stage (national & international) with spoken word icons as Muta Baruka, Rocky Dawuni, Prof Kofi Anyidoho, Prof Atukwei Okai, among others.