Osu Traditional Council Disowns Shippi Didor

Nii Ako Nortei IV, Osu Mankralo addressing the press

The Osu Traditional Council (OTC) has disclaimed the candidature of Shippi Didor as the Osu Klotey Wulomo denouncing his purported installation by the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua.

The disclaimer was issued at the Ako We in Osu Ashante Blohum by the Osu Mankralo Nii Ako Nortei IV who said there have been rumours about an attempt by the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua to install Shippi Didor as Osu Klottey Wulomo without the consent of the Osu Kingmakers.

He said it was against the customs and traditions of the Ga Adangbe land for a title holder in one community to be installed by another community.

Nii Nortei IV disclosed that the OTC in a letter dated 23rd July, 2018, informed the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi, of the purported installation of the Osu Klotey Wulormor by the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo.

He said the ministry reacted in a letter dated 27th July, 2018, part of which stated that, “The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs considers the purported installation of the Osu Klotey Wulomo by the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo as a potential security threat and therefore wishes to recommend that necessary steps are taken by the security agencies to stop the installation”.

He stressed that the installation of Shippi Didor as the Osu Klotey Wulomo constituted a breach of the customary law and commission of impersonation under the Criminal Code 1960, Act 29.

“The Osu Mankralo and his Dzaase wish to state that the purported clandestine installation of Shippi Didor at Nungua by Nungua Gborbu, without the consent and knowledge of the Osu Kingmakers is not only an abomination of the highest level, but also constitutes gross breach of customary law and commission of impersonation under the Criminal Code 1960, Act 29” he stated.

“In the circumstances, the purported installation of Shippi Didor as Osu Klotey Wulomo is null and void and of no legal and traditional effect” he added.

The Osu Mankralo disclosed further that following the demise of the former Osu Wulomo, late Numo Narku Agbeti II, the OTC and the Osu Ashante Blohum Dzaase made a formal request, as customs demand, to the present ruling house Sika Sesso We to nominate a candidate for processing and installation as Osu Klottey Wulomo.

Subsequently, the Sika Sesso We nominated and presented Noi Sekan who was initiated through the customary processes and later confined and outdoored as Numo Noi Sekan, making him the substantive Osu Klottey Wulomo on July 27, 2018, by the Osu Mankralo.

BY: Nii Adjei Mensahfio