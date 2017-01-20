Osagyefo Bayie Acting As Queen Mother After Burial Of Asantehemaa

Kokofuman Hemaa, Osagyefo Bayie

The late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II was buried Friday dawn at the Breman Royal Mausoleum (Ban mu) to begin the mythical journey to the “village” of the spirits.

Prior to the burial, her remains was taken to the Bantama Royal Mausoleum where the final traditional burial rites were conducted.

The rites include exalting the spirit of the queen mother to meet and interact with the chiefs and queen mothers who were once buried there.

It is believed she will draw from them lessons on how to carry herself among the ancestors.

Meanwhile, the Kokofuman Hemaa, Osagyefo Bayie is now the acting Queen Mother of the Ashanti Kingdom.

In the absence of an Asantehemaa, Osagyefo Bayie, a member of the Oyoko Clan who are the royals in Ashanti will act.

She will coordinate the activities of the Asantehemaa’s palace until the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II nominates a successor.

He is expected to announce her chosen Queen in two weeks.

-Starrfmonline