Orthodox Anglicans Enthrone New Bishop

Most Rev. Thomas Edward Gordon, Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Orthodox Anglican Communion Worldwide has charged the clergy to do away with ungodly behaviour; instead, they should lead moral lives worthy of emulation.

He indicated that the clergy had a duty to ensure that love, peace, unity and harmony prevailed in their respective jurisdictions to help ensure peaceful national development.

He stressed: “Be to the flock of Christ a shepherd, not a wolf; feed them, devour them not. Hold the weak, heal the sick, the blind and the broken hearted and also seek the lost so that you can receive the never-fading crown of God through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

He stated this when he performed a special ceremony to consecrate and enthrone Most Rev. Edward Kwamina Minnah as the new bishop of the Diocese of SS Peter and Paul The Apostles, Sekondi, and Archbishop of The Orthodox Anglican Church of Ghana.

He succeeds Most Rev. Jacob Welbourne who retired in 2015. He has therefore emerged as the second presiding bishop of the church in Ghana.

Most Rev. Thomas Edward Gordon, the Chief Consecrator and Celebrant, was assisted by the President, African Bishops Conference of OAC, Most Rev. Dr Christopher Izegbua Umane, Bishop of Ogun State Diocese Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Solomon Adewumi and the Bishop of Edo North Central Diocese, Nigeria.

Most Rev. Gordon assisted by the rest of the clergy anointed Most Rev. Minnah and presented him with a symbol of office and a Bible, and admonished the new bishop saying “think of these things contained in this good Book.”

The Primate and Archbishop of the Orthodox Anglican Church added that although the leadership of the church would change, the truth about the sacrament, the doctrine and the teachings, would remain the same.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi