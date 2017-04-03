Organiser Promises More Surprises For Ghana DJ Awards

Merqury Quaye

Merqury Republic Events has promised the stakeholders in the creative industry and music fans that this year’s edition of the Rush Ghana DJ Award will feature a number of international award-winning DJs.

According to the organisers, the event will also witness performances from top artistes from Nigeria who will rock the stage alongside Ghanaian artistes.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Merqury Republic Events, Merqury Quaye, disclosed that the headline sponsor for the event, Rush Energy, has several surprises that will thrill fans who will attend the event slated for Saturday, May 6 at the Silver Star Towers in Accra.

Several ongoing engagements on social media and selected radio stations across the country to giveaway tickets to the event, he stated, are ongoing.

He told BEATWAVES that this year’s event will witness special decorations at the VIP section and the artistes’ lounge, adding, “We want the VIPs and the artistes to feel special at the event.”

“This year’s Ghana DJ Awards would undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best; it would be the first time that some selected international DJs would be performing live in Ghana,” he told BEATWAVES.

He revealed that the international DJs billed for the event will battle it out with Ghanaian DJs such as DJ Black, Andy Dosty, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Mic Smith, DJ Collins, DJ Mono and a host of other who are all award-winning DJs.

The CEO of Merqury Republic Events said in addition to promoting unity among Ghanaian DJs, the event will also create an opportunity for music fans to interact with all the artistes, DJs and other celebrities who will grace the ceremony.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Merqury Quaye expressed his gratitude to Rush Energy for their involvement in the 2017 Ghana DJ Awards.

By George Clifford Owusu