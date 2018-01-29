Opportunity International CEO Charges Staff

Some management and staff of the company at the meeting

Kwame Owusu-Boateng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Opportunity Savings & Loans Limited, has charged staff of the company to change from the same old way of doing business and work hard to satisfy more customers this year.

Mr Owusu-Boateng, who disclosed this at a three-day annual performance review meeting of the company at Ejisu, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, promised to make all resources available to support the efficient running of the business.

He also reiterated the institution’s commitment to the clients and urged participants to remain true to this worthy cause, particularly the theme for the year, ‘Positioned for Exploits.’

Commending the business for doing well, he said the company could do better in 2018 if the staff and management work hard, smart and position themselves well.

The meeting brought together all the senior management team members and branch managers from all its branches in Ghana.

All the departmental heads and branch managers had the opportunity to present their strategies in line with the institution’s current strategic direction.

Digital Finance Services, Customer Service, Controls and Productivity were also discussed in thoroughly and best practices shared.

Nana Otuo Acheampong, a renowned banking consultant, spoke on the topic “Leadership and Grooming for Effective Leadership in Banking.”

Other notable speakers at the meeting included Samuel Afful, who doubles as Deputy CEO and CFO, Albert Appiah, Chief Relationship Officer, Kofi Obeng-Berkyaw, Chief Operations Officer and Francis Takyi, Chief Risk Officer.

Best Performing staffwere awarded for their exceptional performance in 2017.

This is geared towards motivating staff to continue to excel in their various departments and branches.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans is a leading non-bank financial institution, licensed by Bank of Ghana, with a focus on formal transformational banking in the micro finance space.

Currently, it serves a total of 497,893 depositors across Ghana and it is a subsidiary of Opportunity International Global which has 47 partners in 24 countries across the globe.

A business desk report