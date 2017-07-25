Opoku Nti Joins KMA

Opoku Nti

FORMER KOTOKO CEO, Opoku Nti, has been appointed as an unofficial member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Youth and Sports Committee.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, a staunch sportsman, is determined to accelerate the development of sports in the Garden City.

The Kumasi Mayor has therefore adopted a strategy of bringing on board the best brains in sports in the city to help execute his commendable agenda.

Opoku Nti, a former Black Stars skipper, who is now into football administration, having worked as Kotoko CEO, was eventually invited into the committee.

Other sports luminaries serving on the committee on unofficial status include Bright Kankam Boadu, a broadcast journalist with Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

Asamoah Dankwa, Kumasi Metro Sports Officer and Pastor Vincent Asamoah, National Director, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, are also on the committee.

Opoku Nti, who is also willing to serve the city, attended a meeting of the KMA Youth and Sports Committee at the KMA on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE SPORTS, Opoku Nti aka ‘Lord Zico’ stated that uplifting colt’s football and inter schools football would be his main agenda.

He expressed sadness over the fact that most of the football playing fields in the city have been turned into shops, thereby killing the sport.

Opoku Nti, who is a Kotoko legend, said he would offer the needed technical expertise which would help the KMA to produce fresh football talents.

Stephen Ofori, Convenor, KMA Youth and Sports Committee, said the inclusion of Opoku Nti and the rest, would help promote sports in the city.

Osei Assibey Antwi, the Kumasi Mayor, during his sessional address to the assembly, wept bitterly about how sports had sunk in the city over the years.

He therefore vowed to bring about new innovations which would lead to the immediate revival of sports, notably football, in the Garden City.

It is therefore not a surprise that the likes of Opoku Nti and other sports experts in the city, have been invited to serve on the KMA Youth and Sports Committee.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi