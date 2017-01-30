…..Opinion Leader Angry

Obaahemaa Eza Nkrumah

An opinion leader in the East Axim Traditional Area, Obaahemaa Eza Nkrumah, has stated that the fraud allegations levelled against Catherine Afeku, Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, are unfounded.

According to her, the allegations do not only tarnish the image of the minister-designate but also brings the East Axim Traditional Area into disrepute.

“My town has not gained much from national development activities and when President Akufo-Addo campaigned in my area, I placed my request before him and he said he could not promise anything, but if God willing he becomes the next president he will address the issue.

So I was very elated when I heard that he had chosen from my traditional area, his minister designate for tourism, culture and creative arts. Then while preparing to come and congratulate him for his victory and thank him for keeping his word, I heard this sad fraud story,” she said.

Obaahemaa Esa Nkrumah mentioned that this is the second time the same issue of fraud allegation has been levelled against Catherine although she was exonerated the first time the allegation was investigated.

Obaahemaa said the allegation first popped up in 2007 when Catherine Afeku was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP).

“I call on all Ghanaians, especially the media, to disregard the fraud story as it is the agenda of some people to destroy the reputation of Catherine Afeku and deny the people of Axim their share of the national cake,” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri