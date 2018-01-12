Operation Vanguard Clumps Down On More Illegal Miners

A task-force set up by government to enforce the ban on illegal mining, Operation Vanguard, has made some more arrests in its latest operations in the Western Region.

Adom News reporter, Isaac K Nomenyo, reports that the Operation Vanguard team has arrested 23 more illegal miners to bring the total number of arrests made by the team so far to 928.

National Deputy Taskforce Commander, Chief Supt. Abraham Acquaye, disclosed in an interview that the people of the Western Region have been very helpful to their activities in the region.

According to him, a meeting held with certain key people in the communities on how to help save the environment has helped with the progress made by his team in delivering on its mandate.

The recent operations took place in Korkorsu, Dormekrom and Domeabra, all towns under Wasa Akropong in the Western Region.

Of the 23 illegal miners arrested, 21 are Ghanaians with two Chinese, all of whom are in police custody waiting to be processed for court.

Also, nine excavators and eight other machines meant for excavation were seized in the operation.

The seizure brings the total number of excavators and other heavy-duty machines to 2,967 since the operation started.

-adomonline