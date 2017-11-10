Opare Explains Contract Talks

Thomas Abbey and Vincent Atingah

Hearts spokesperson Kwame Opare Addo has revealed that contract negotiations with key players Thomas Abbey and Vincent Atingah have ‘slowed’ but remains ‘hopeful’ that the pair will put pen to paper.

Abbey, who netted 14 times for the Phobians is out of contract, along with star defender Vincent Atingah.

Striker Kwame Kizito, defender Fatawu Mohammed and midfielder Leonard Tawiah are all out of contracts as uncertainty among fans has grown whether the star players will sign new deals with the club.

Hearts spokesman Kwame Opare Addo has revealed talks have quietened down despite persistent attempts from the club to tie the players down.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say we stood aloof and watched on as their contracts run out. Then it means that we did nothing about it,” he said

“These are administrative issues. We started negotiations long before but unfortunately we’ve not been able to agree with the players on a common ground.

“We have been working on it all this while and waiting and hoping everything will be positive for us so they can keep playing for Hearts of Oak.”

Hearts risk losing the players for free as pressure mounts on the club’s top hierarchy to speed up the process. ghanasoccernet