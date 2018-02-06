Opare Agent Blasts Augsburg

Daniel Opare

Daniel Opare’s agent Chris Nathaniel has hit back at German side Augsburg for ripping up the contract of his client.

The Bundesliga outfit on Saturday announced it had parted ways with the Ghana defender for violating the club’s values of team-work and honesty and “repeatedly lied”.

This was after grainy images of a meeting with Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco at Düsseldorf airport circulated just after the transfer window shut.

Nathaniel, of NVA Sports and Entertainment Group, said: “​I am shocked by the recent false and malicious ​statements about my client Daniel Opare​.

“​The offer from the club did not meet my clients requirements and he was subsequently banished from first​-​team activities and even asked to clear his locker,​ which I found petty and unprofessional considering he has been at the club for some 30 months​.

“T​he malicious comments made by Stefan Reuter highlights how bitter the ​club are due to him not signing ​their contract.

​”​Daniel will continue to train hard and will be available to help the ​club if called upon and it​ i​s ironic his temperament was never put into question before the contract issue.

​”​Finally Daniel has five months on his contract so he is entitled legally to talk with any club​. He is proud to be linked with ​clubs like Leicester​ ​and Schalke but he has been and will continue to be focused on helping Augsburg finish as high in the league as possible whenever called upon​.”​