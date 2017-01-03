“One Village, One Dam, Is Key To Improving Agriculture In The North”-Bonaboto

Dr. Andrews Akulaa(middle) Vitus Azim(left) and Stanley Abopam(right)

The Association of people from Bolgatanga, Nabdam, Bongo and Tongo (BONABOTO) in the Upper East Region, has assured the President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, of its unflinching support to develop the Upper East Region, especially the BONABOTO areas.

According the leadership of the Association, BONABOTO has contributed immensely in previous years, to improve on the development of the districts that form the BONABOTO Association and have advocated for some social interventions for the entire region; hence, it was better placed to partner the Government to implement its campaign promises in the Upper East Region.

The newly elected National President of BONABOTO, Dr. Andrews Akulaa gave the assurance in a Communiqué he read and issued to the media at the close of the Association’s 10th Biennial Delegates’ Congress, held in Bolgatanga.

“Government should as a matter of priority, support the BONABOTO Areas with the “one village, one dam” promise, to mitigate the effects of Climate Change and improve on dry season irrigation farming in the BONABOTO Area. This will be enhanced by a serious policy on water harvesting.” The Communiqué suggested.

The Association said, the BONABOTO Areas are fast degrading into deserts due to Climate Changes and the indiscriminate tree felling and some poverty induced activities, which could be reduced if some more investment is made to boost Agricultural in these areas.

“Government should support farmers in the BONABOTO Area with adequate credit facilities, good yielding seedlings, storage facilities and other inputs, as well as ready market for farm produce to enable subsistence farmers diversify into commercial farming, to accelerate efforts at reducing poverty in these areas.”

The Association suggested that, government should empower staff Agro-Forestry to arrest and prosecute recalcitrant individuals who fell trees indiscriminately, especially commercial trees such as the Rosewood and Shea trees.

The Association appreciates the in-coming government’s decision to overhaul SADA, but wants government to consider adopting the master development plan entitled, “NORTHERN SAVANNA ECOLOGICAL ZONE REGIONAL CONCEPT PLAN, 2016” developed by SADA, to ensure continuity and faster development of the Northern Sector.

The Northern Sector according to the BONABOTO, has suffered some neglect and thereby side-stepping gains made already in the name of overhauling, will further draw back the development of the Northern Sector.

“In-government should as a matter of urgency ensure the continuity to the asphalting of Roads in Bolgatanga Township as well as the inter-district roads like the Bolgatanga-Bawku trunk road and others. Government should also ensure the speedy release of School Feeding Grant to schools in the three northern regions to as to sustain school enrolment and improve nutrition in the area.”

The new leadership of the BONABOTO, led by Dr. Andrews Akulaa promised to remain resolute to collaborate with government, MMDCEs, NGOs and other Civil Society Organization to implement strategies geared towards mitigating Climate Change effects, to promote ecological friendly agriculture to alleviate poverty.

FROM: EBO BRUCE-QUANSAH, Sumbrungu