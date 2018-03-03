One Royal Motors Daylight Robber Arrested

Osman Salame aka Bebe

The police appear to be making a breakthrough in the daylight robbery incident that occurred last Tuesday at the North Industrial Area in Accra.

A police source said one of the four suspects who attacked and robbed Royal Motors has been arrested from his hideout.

According to the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, the suspect, Osman Salame aka Bebe, 35, was picked up at dawn yesterday at Ashalaja in the Ga West Municipality.

The arrest of Bebe brings to three, the number of people nabbed so far in connection with the daylight robbery.

Two of the suspects – all policemen – picked up earlier, according to police reports, were helping with information that could lead to the arrest of all the other suspects.

Details are emerging about how the broad daylight robbery took place at Royal Motors.

According to sources, there was a police officer on guard duties at a nearby bank at the time of the attack, but he could not fire at the fleeing robbers because the gun had jammed in the process.

Another version was that the policeman reportedly could not fire because there were a lot of bystanders and was afraid he could miss his target.

The other policeman, according to sources, was supposed to accompany the bullion van that the robbers had trailed to the company’s premises.

“The two police officers, have since given their various statements to the police,” according to a police source.

It would be recalled that some masked men on Tuesday attacked and robbed Royal Motors, an automobile company in Accra, at gunpoint and made away with proceeds of the previous day’s sales of the company’s products.

While escaping, the armed men reportedly snatched a Toyota Camry saloon car from its owner after shooting him.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey