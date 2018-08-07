‘One Man Supporter’ Is Fan Of The Day

Abraham Boakye

Ghana’s, Abraham Boakye, known in the football circle as “One-man supporter” was recognized as the fan of the day in the Black Princesses defeat to France at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The staunch Ghanaian football lover was in the stands to cheer the team on throughout the 90 minutes.

Abraham Boakye was spotted among few Ghanaians on several occasions on his feet singing and shouting in an effort to motivate the team.

He remains one of Ghana most celebrated football fans having travelled to support the various national teams in several football tournaments.

The Black Princesses are gearing up for the next group game against the Netherlands after an open day humiliation at the hands of the host nation who thumped the Africans 4-1.

FIFA.COM