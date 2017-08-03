One Man Calls On Prez. Kufuor

Prez Kufuor (L) exchanging pleasantries with One Man yesterday

Popular soccer fan, ‘One Man Supporter’, known in private life as Abraham Boakye has called on ex Ghana president John Kufuor at his Airport Residential Area resident in Accra.

In the company of his family members, ‘One Man’ was at the Statesman’s house yesterday to officially invite and inform him of his departed mother’s (Obaapanin Akosua Addai aka Eno Addai), funeral.

The ex-Ghana leader urged One Man to stay strong in the trying moment and promised to support him on the day of the funeral.

The deceased, Obaapanin Akosua Addai (Eno Addai), 94, would be laid in state on August 19, at Anyinasu-Ntonso, Kwabre District near Kumasi, buried at the Gyamfi Wonoo Cemetery same day, which would be followed by a thanksgiving the following day.

Boakye, also the president of the Ghana National Supporters Union (GHANSU) thanked president Kufuor for his words of encouragement.

As custom demands, he presented a strong drink to officially announce and invite him