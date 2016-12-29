One Injured In Tanker Yard Explosion

Fire fighter trying to put out some pocket of fire.

A mechanic is battling for his life after he was reportedly caught up in a wild inferno which occurred at petroleum tanker and mechanic yard near Barclays Bank at Official Town, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The injured, whose name was only given as Nana Yaw, was said to have attempted to open a metal barrel containing petrol which unfortunately got ignited and exploded on Tuesday afternoon.

He sustained various degrees of injuries on his stomach, hand and body after the explosion and was rushed to the Tema General Hospital where he was currently receiving treatment at the emergency unit.

Attempts by some fuel haulage drivers, residents and passers-by to put off the fire were unsuccessful.

Properties worth thousands of cedis were destroyed in the wild inferno including an unspecified amount of money.

The situation was, however, brought under control by fire fighters from the Ashaiman branch of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) who arrived at the scene a few minutes after the incident.

Eyewitnesses told the DAILY GUIDE that at about 2:30 pm, Nana Yaw attempted to pour out fuel from the tank to spark a vehicle he had finished working on.

“Before he could open a locker on the metal tank, the tank exploded with the force throwing him away. He sustained burns and was rushed to the hospital.”

A witness at the scene advised that people must be extra careful with inflammable materials in the harmattan season due to the dry weather conditions.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman